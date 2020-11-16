Nancy Ketcher, age 83, of Mound passed away peacefully at her home on November 8, 2020 with her family by her side. Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Mound high school, she had a 30 year career as an executive secretary at the Freshwater Foundation, retiring in 1999 from AIC Corp. She was an active member of Women’s Jaycees Auxilliary, and the Mound Hockey Association, helping to get approval for the Pond Ice Arena. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas B Crouch Sr. and Anna C. Crouch, and brother Thomas B Crouch Jr. Nancy married her her high school sweetheart, Donald Ketcher on July 28th, 1956 at Lyndale Lutheran Church. She is survived by her husband Donald, daughter Pamela (Dan) Callahan, sons Randy and Todd (fiance Amy), the loves of her life, her 3 granddaughters Carissa Ketcher, Kelsey (Ryan) Duncan and Madisen Ketcher (mother Julie Ketcher), 2 great grandchildren Teagan and Rory, and her sister Kathie Warren and nephew Nathen Warren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
