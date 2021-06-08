Mieko Davis, age 87, formerly of Owosso passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 after a long courageous battle with cancer at her home in Mound, MN with her daughters by her side. Mieko was born November 13, 1933 in Tokyo, Japan, the daughter of Genzaburo and Muro Kajiura. Mieko frequently attended exercise classes at the Gillespie Center and enjoyed tending to her gardens and reading. She was a fabulous cook, caregiver and loved her family more than anything. She married William Davis in Tokyo, Japan on February 2, 1963. Mieko is survived by her daughters Sheila (Mike) Seats of Minneapolis, MN, Brenda Geoghegan of Dewitt, MI and Cindy Dewald of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren Megan and Andy Seats, Robert and Patrick Geoghegan, Erica and Amaya Dewald; sister-in-law Candy (Bob) Anderson; sister Nobue Arahata of Tokyo, Japan; brother Aisuke (Kimiko) Kajiura of Yokohama, Japan; several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Yoshihiro and Yasioshi Kajiura. A remembrance gathering with coffee and donuts for both Mieko and Bill Davis will be held at the Gillespie Center on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 9 to 11 am. A funeral service will be held in Owosso, MI in July.
