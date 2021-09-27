Michel D. Briggs, age 66 of Mound, passed away Sept. 19, 2021.
Preceded in death by his loving father David Briggs.
Mike was employed by the Hennepin County Transportation and Planning Department for 42 years before retiring in July of 2020. He was born in Summer, Iowa on Aug. 12, 1955 and moved to Mound at a young age. He graduated from MWHS in 1973.
Mike enjoyed numerous adventures riding his motorcycles, snowmobiles, and classic cars. You could find him at the Drive Inn most Thursday nights enjoying a cheeseburger and talking cars. He loved being involved with his son's sports teams and helped coach many youth teams in the Mound area.
He is survived by his wife Patti, his son Michael (Emelie), mother Gloria and brother Brian along with other relatives and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Mound Surfside Depot on October 10, 2021 from 1-4pm. Dress casual. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Mound
952-472-1716
