Michael "Mike" Ray Neumann, age 66 of Spring Park, passed away on March 15, 2022 with his family by his side.
Mike was a man of strong faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed making people smile and laugh with his great sense of humor. Mike was a significant sports enthusiast that enjoyed baseball, softball, football and hockey. He pitched for the Mound Mohawks and was known for throwing a 95 MPH curve ball. He earned the title of "Most Valuable Player."
Mike earned a degree for Biomedical Engineering. He went on to own his own business called "Meticulous Outdoor Maintenance," or "MOM'S" for short. He served the towns of Spring Park, Mound, Minnetonka, and Montrose. He then worked for Hennepin County as a Real Estate Appraiser. Mike was truly a wonderful, courageous man who has touched the hearts of many with his positivity, strength, great attitude, and zest for life.
Mike is survived by his family: Laurie Neumann, and sons Michael (Kelsey), Nathan (Brittany); granddaughters Maya and Serenity; brother Jerry (Pam) and many dear friends.
Mike was preceded in death by parents Merla and Donald and his brother Donnie Neumann.
The celebration of life for Mike will be held at Christ Community Church, 897 3rd Ave., Excelsior, MN 55331 on April 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM with reception to follow.
