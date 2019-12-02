Megan Pavot, age 38, of Spring Park and formerly of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Memorial Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday at the Hamilton Funeral Home. We invite you to wear something sparkly in her honor. Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. 507-532-2933 Guest book and tribute wall available online at www.hamiltonfh.com.
