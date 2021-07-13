Matthew Scott Froehlich

Loving husband, father, son and brother, of Orono, MN, died tragically in a car accident on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the age of 40. Matt was born on August 28, 1980, in Minneapolis as the second son to Scott and Euni Froehlich. When he was five, his family moved to the Forest Park neighborhood of Apple Valley, MN, where he was raised and graduated from Apple Valley High School. Matt was a generous and cherished member of his family and community. He was the maker of plans, the life of the party, the weaver of webs that kept family and friends connected. He carried an enthusiasm for life itself and an energy that drew others in. He did not just live life; he created experiences and loved sharing them with his children, wife, family and friends. In kindergarten, Matt found his first love – ice hockey. His parents may have wished to skip the 5:00 a.m. drive to the rink but they could not deny his talent. Neither could coaches. In his senior year, the Twin City Vulcans recruited Matt away from his high school team. After graduation, he moved on to the Tri-City Storm in Kearney, NE, then to Division 1 competition at Quinnipiac University and finally to international competition with Les Vipers, a pro team in Montpellier, France. Matt also excelled at soccer and might have continued with that sport were it not for hockey. In his senior year he set the school record with 55 goals as striker with the Apple Valley Eagles and led his team to a state championship. He was named an All-Midwest, All-Metro and All-State Athlete, and named to the All-State Team in his junior and senior years. At Quinnipiac, Matt found his life’s love – the woman who became his wife, Jillian Beauman of Saunderstown, RI. They were married on June 21, 2008, on Block Island, RI. Their son, Finn, was born in 2015 followed by Forest in 2016. Matt wanted his boys to experience the quiet of nature and wild animals the way he did in the woods behind his childhood home, so he and Jillian moved to Orono from Minneapolis. Matt put his finance and management degrees to work developing real estate businesses in Minnesota, specializing in the investment sales of multi-family properties. He co-founded Sharper Management, a property management company providing services to condominium and townhome associations. His vision as Chief Operating Officer was to make his company one of the best places to work in the Twin Cities. Matt’s life reflected the highest example of unconditional love, generosity and passion for family, friends, work and life. He maintained close contact with childhood friends while continually casting a net to bring in new friends. Throughout his life, Matt enjoyed fishing year-round, being on the water, traveling, attending big events, watching the rain, camping, the English Premier League, bocce ball, broomball, golf and the rodeo. Most of all, he loved being with his family and friends. Matt is survived by his wife of 13 years, Jillian; sons Finn, 6, and Forest, 4; brother Dave (Jenn) Froehlich; nephew Asa Froehlich; niece Olive Froehlich; parents Scott and Euni Froehlich; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A private celebration of Matt’s life will be held. Donations in memory of Matt may be made to the Three Rivers Park District at threeriversparks.org or mailed to 3000 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441.
