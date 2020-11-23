Chaplain Mary Kay Pauluk Mary Pauluk died peacefully on November 19, 2020 in hospice care. Mary was born in Lakeland, Minnesota to Leonard and Janet Talcott. The family moved to Dodge Center, Minnesota in 1967. She studied history and theology at the University of St. Thomas in St Paul and continued further study at Oxford University, in the UK. She was interested in everything; politics, religion, global events, architecture, art, music, dance and musicals. The list is endless. Mary was the oracle of her family’s history and stories, including for many years, acting as the guardian of the Talcott family scroll. Her life’s work is best demonstrated in her role as a Chaplain, a role she adored. She committed her life to helping and supporting people to make their worlds a better place, most recently serving at St. John’s Circle of Care in Springfield, Minnesota and at Presbyterian Homes in Lake Minnetonka Shores. One of Mary’s favorite Bible verses was Psalm 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God”. Mary certainly knew God. But “be still” was more difficult for Mary, as she was always on the go, loud, funny, and active. In a word, “un-still”. But her un-stillness was evidence of her passion. When talking of love, Mary’s family was always front and center. As too was Flash the dog. Mary adored that dog. But there was no greater love than for her daughter. She quite simply believed Stasha to be the greatest achievement of her life. Those who had the good fortune to know her, were lifted by her contagious enthusiasm, her humor and caring approach. She took a genuine interest in people. She was not shy to express her opinions, but respected those who held different views. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Stasha, her sister, Kari Skidmore in San Antonio, TX. Her brothers; Joe Talcott and wife Stacey Thorpe in Australia, and John Talcott and wife Sue in Kasson, Minnesota, by her nieces and nephews, and by the countless others that she counselled, encouraged, supported and befriended. Mary created a circle of faith that supported and lifted up her entire family during her illness and death. We wish to thank all of them. She proved there are still good caring people in this world. Faith, Hope, Love, and Charity do exist. Sadly,with her passing, the world is a bit more still. But her life’s work was as Chaplain Mary, and she has now returned to God’s safe keeping. A private Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic church: 2385 Commerce Road in Mound. Mary had requested that any memorials be directed to this church for mass offerings. The Funeral Mass will also be digitally streamed, and can be viewed by following this link: https://www.facebook.com/anastasia.pauluk A further celebration of Mary’s life, and the inurnment, will be organized for a future date and time as circumstances permit. Huber Funeral& Cremation Services, Mound www.huberfunerals.com 952-472-1716
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.