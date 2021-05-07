Martha C. Mayer

MARTHA! On May 1, 2021, the sky over Spring Park Bay, on Lake Minnetonka filled with lightning and fireworks to signify the passing of Martha Mayer, aged 78. She was in her home surrounded by family and friends at her passing. Lung cancer progressed slowly at first and quickly at the end. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Jean; parents, Jean and Robert Challman; and brother, Jerry Challman. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Challman and Jennifer “JJ” Clementson (Mike); grandchildren, Oscar and Elle Clementson; sister-in-law, Bev Berntson and an immeasurable number of adoring friends. Growing up in Minneapolis, she graduated from Southwest High in 1960. In her 20’s, she married and moved out to Lake Minnetonka. Martha was most famously known as a favorite school bus driver. Small but mighty, she commanded the big yellow bus with a wood block attached to the pedal so she could reach. Forty years later, adults would exclaim with joy when they ran into her around town, “Martha, you drove my bus!” Martha jumped into the workforce in her 40’s. Whenever asked about retirement, Martha would talk about her wonderful boss (Mark), co-workers and clients - why would she leave? In her 50’s, a trip to Mexico resulted in a timeshare and 20 years of sunny memories. In her 60’s, she hiked the Grand Canyon with a lifelong friend and took up rollerblading. The Annual NorthShore Inline Rollerblading Marathon typically left her with a winning medal and loads of laughs and memories. She retired in her late 70’s, only when BDRS was acquired. Humble in nature, huge in heart, Martha valued people and the experiences she shared with them. Present in the moment, she was ready to relish life and have fun. She had a beautiful and simple idea of joy; spending days on the lake and with her family and the friends, watching volleyball and broomball. Her passion for life was present in her active and athletic nature. She met daily with friends to work out, walk or rollerblade. Her lasting legacy is the reminder to LIVE WELL & LAUGH OFTEN Boy, we will miss her. In lieu of condolences, please consider sending a Memorial donation to the U of M Arboretum in her name. She will have a Memorial Bench there, just like her parents. The Arb will notify us so we will be able to send a thank you. You can donate online https://84402.blackbaudhosting.com/84402/Arboretum-with-a-Tribute Per moms wishes, and family tradition, mom has bequeathed her body to the U of M. A memorial to share stories will be at Lord Fletcher Friday, June 18th, 6 p.m.
