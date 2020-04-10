Margaret “Maggi” Grace Kluth, née Pletsch, 61, (1958-2020), died peacefully at home, in the arms of her spouse, Daniel J. Kluth, and with her puppy Graci along side her, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, after a courageous battle with cancer. Maggi was the daughter of William D. Pletsch and Kathleen H. Pletsch (deceased). She was preceded in death by grandparents Edward and Grace Hassett and William D. and Marian Pletsch. Maggi was the middle child of the infamous Mound Pletsch clan and was beloved by her six siblings: Patrick (Gerri) Pletsch, Mark (Mikelyn) Pletsch, Susan (Terry) Soberg, Will Pletsch, Stephen (Gwynn) Pletsch and Kati (Mario) Pletsch de García. She grew up in the Lake Minnetonka area, where she spent summers with her siblings and neighbors on their family boat, the “Funny Farm.” Maggi graduated from Mound-Westonka High School in 1976, alongside her sister, Susan, and countless lifelong friends. She worked for the family photography business, Scherling-Pletsch Studios, Inc. for 18 years. She managed the day-to-day operations of the studio and kept everything running smoothly as the “go to” person with a sunny disposition. In 1994, Maggi began working for Schwegman Lundberg Woessner & Kluth in Minneapolis where she met her spouse and partner in life, Dan. They were married for 22 years, and shared a love of telling great jokes, rooting for the Green Bay Packers, and relaxing on the beach. Maggi was the stepmother of two children, whom she loved as her own: Brandt and Marta B. Kluth. She is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews: Martha (John) Carlson, Tina (Fred) Studier, Sara (Chad) Mayes, Jason Pugh, Erin (Andy) Ohman, Jennifer Pugh, Michelle (Ryan) Beard, Kelli (John) Daly, Kristin (Steve) Weinzierl, Calvin Pletsch, Alex Pletsch, Nick Pletsch, Magali García-Pletsch, Quintin Pletsch, Alejandra García-Pletsch, Corey Pletsch, and Victoria Pletsch; and 20 grand-nieces and nephews. Her generosity, warm hugs, and sharp sense of humor are just some of the reasons that made her nieces and nephews often refer to her as their “favorite aunt.” Prior to relocating to Cape Canaveral, FL, Maggi and Dan lived in Long Lake, MN in a house that felt like a home to many of Maggi’s extended family members. The home that Maggi and Dan created together was the epicenter of Pletsch family gatherings for nearly two decades, thanks to Maggi’s big heart and desire to keep her large family connected over the years. In addition to being the glue that held her family together, Maggi also enjoyed playing tennis and softball, reading, and growing tomatoes and flowers in her garden. Maggi was adored by all. She was loved by her family, friends, co-workers and caregivers for her infectious laugh, kind heart, endless generosity, positive nature, and witty sense of humor. Maggi faced the devastating news of her cancer diagnosis with grace, courage, and optimism. She never lost her quick wit and felt truly blessed with the life she lived. Maggi will be deeply missed, but her beautiful spirit will endure forever. At this time, no services will be held given the moratorium on funerals due to the coronavirus pandemic. We will continue to monitor the situation and will let you know about future plans to celebrate Maggi’s life.
