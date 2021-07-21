Lynelle Deane Conway was born June 2, 1967 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Loretta (Hartness) Whitlatch. She was raised on her family’s farm in Knoxville, Iowa. In high school, she was a cheerleader for several sports. Following graduation from Knoxville High School in 1985, Lynelle attended LaJames cosmetology academy and became a hair stylist. She has resided in the Mound, Minnesota area for many years and most recently has been employed by the Mound Westonka High School as a Special Education ParaProfessional. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, soaking up the sunshine, binge watching Big Bang Theory and Will & Grace, reading, and spending all the time she could with family and friends. After a year and a half battle with stage 4 cancer, Lynelle passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at home at the age of 54 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard. Those left to cherish Lynelle’s memory include her daughter, Grace Conway; mother, Loretta Whitlatch; sister, Christine (Daryl) DeMoss; niece, Cheyenne (Frank, Jr.) Mathias; nephew, Derrick Six and many other family members and friends.
Lynelle "Lyn" Deane Conway
Loving Mother, Sister, Daughter, and Friend
