Leonard A. Princivalli, age 74, of Cologne passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Pequot Lakes, MN.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Leonard Anthony Princivalli was born July 12, 1947, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Victor and Maria (Guccioni) Princivalli.
Leonard grew up in St. Louis, MO. After graduating high school, he proudly served in the United States Army from June 17, 1966 to June 16, 1969. He served in Korea and at the Nike Missile sight in St. Bonifacius, MN.
On October 11, 1969, Leonard was united in marriage to Linda Geyen at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mound, MN. Leonard and Linda made their home in St. Louis for 6 years and then moved back to Minnesota. Leonard had a career as a meat cutter. He worked for Cub and Fresh Seasons for many years. Leonard also volunteered with the Hennepin County Water Patrol for 10 years and was a member of the Mound American Legion.
When not diligently working, Leonard enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycling and driving trip vacations. He was lovable, very social and was always ready with a joke. Leonard will be greatly missed until they see him again.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert Princivalli; sister Joann Rizzolo; sister-in-law Gail Gomez; brother-in-law Dale Johnson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Dorothy and Elmer Geyen.
Leonard is survived by his loving family: wife Linda; sons Matthew Princivalli and special friend Jessica Warner of Mound, Christopher (Tracy) Princivalli of Nisswa; grandchildren Madison Princivalli and fiance Toby Danielson, Cole Princivalli, Alyssa Harms, Jason Harms; sister and brothers Paula Marks, John Princivalli, Mark (Debra) Princivalli, William (Marichu) Princivalli; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert Rizzolo, Thomas and Veronica Geyen, Nancy Johnson, Steven and Kathy Geyen, Mary Geyen and friend Steve, Michael and Tatiya Geyen, Daniel and Sue Geyen, Sandra Duvall, Lupe and Karen Gomez; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Kelly Princivalli for all her support and help during the last three years.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.