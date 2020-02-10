Laurence “Larry” Paul Connolly, Jr. passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the age of 70. Larry was born February 15, 1949, and was the oldest son of Laurence and Marilyn Connolly. Growing up in St. Paul, MN, he graduated from Cretin High School in 1967 and then enlisted in the army. Years later he met and married his wife of 43 years, Debbie, and lived in Mound, MN where they raised their two daughters, Kelli and Heather. He was a loyal volunteer of the Twin Cities Marathon, Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Metrodome First Aid team, Mound Police Reserves, and the Hennepin County Water Patrol for many years. His favorite pastime later in life was spoiling his grandchildren. He was the proud grandpa of five grandchildren. They couldn’t go to his house without coming home with something that he had given them. He was always thinking of them and looking for ways to put a smile on their faces. Larry will forever be loved and missed by his family: wife, Debbie (Bolster) Connolly; daughters, Kelli (Craig) Goldman and Heather (Jerry) Berthiaume; grandchildren, Olivia, Will, Charlie, Randall, and Joe; siblings, John (Judy) Connolly, Mark (Sue) Connolly, Pat (Steve) Stephan, and Mike Connolly; aunt, Mary Connolly; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Mound www.huberfunerals.com 952-472-1716
