Larry Ray Phillips

Lawrence Ray Phillips of Minneapolis, age 65, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born to Don and Janet Phillips in St Louis, MO, on January 28, 1957, and lived his early life in Missouri, Illinois, and Southern California before moving to Mound, MN in 1967. He graduated from Mound-Westonka High School in 1975, and lived in the Minneapolis area for the rest of his life, with short excursions to Duluth, Phoenix, and Tulsa.

Larry loved to sing karaoke and was an enthusiastic cook. He was known for his encyclopedic knowledge of sports trivia, but above all, for his kindness. He never had a harsh word for anyone.

