Larry Ray Phillips

Lawrence Ray Phillips of Minneapolis, age 65, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born to Don and Janet Phillips in St Louis, MO, on January 28, 1957, and lived his early life in Missouri, Illinois, and Southern California before moving to Mound, MN in 1967. He graduated from Mound-Westonka High School in 1975, and lived in the Minneapolis area for the rest of his life, with short excursions to Duluth, Phoenix, and Tulsa.
Larry loved to sing karaoke and was an enthusiastic cook. He was known for his encyclopedic knowledge of sports trivia, but above all, for his kindness. He never had a harsh word for anyone.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his siblings, Monica (Mark) Farnsworth, John (Melissa), Emily Calloway, Andy (Suzanne), and Judy (Derek) Phipps, who are spread out across many time zones.
A funeral mass will be held for Larry at 3:00PM on Friday, October 21 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound, followed by a graveside service at the OLL Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation to the American Diabetes Association.
