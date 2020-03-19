Larry Allen Decker, 70, of Waverly, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Larry grew up in Mound, MN. He was born on December 4, 1949 in Park Rapids, MN to parents Charles and Dorothy Decker. Larry graduated from Mound-Westonka High School in 1967. Larry served in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division, from 1969 to 1971 where he was awarded a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge. He married Marlys Tauer, the love of his life, in 1974, who survives him. Larry is also survived by son Gene Decker of Shelter Cove, California, son and daughter-in-law Leon and Jeannie Decker of Howard Lake and daughter and son-in-law Shadow and Tony Arens of St. Michael as well as his beloved grandchildren, Cameron, CJ, Ella and Rilynn. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Dorothy Decker of Mound, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Mound, MN at a later date. The family insists that people make donations in memory of Larry to Ridgeview Foundation - Cancer Care, in lieu of sending flowers.
