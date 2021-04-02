Kathleen “Kathie” Marie Engel (Mengenhausen), age 70, of Mound, died March 29, 2021. Kathie was born in Sioux Falls, SD, on July 20, 1950, to Matthias and Luella Mengenhausen. She attended Lincoln High School and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. In 1975, she and her husband Timothy Engel moved to Mound, MN, where they raised their sons, Jason and Jeremy. During Kathie’s career in supply management, she worked for Honeywell, Fluoroware, GE Capital, Nevers, and Medtronic. Her hobbies included stained glass art and traveling the world with her friends. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She adored her grandchildren and crafted them all many blankets. Kathie is survived by her ex-husband Timothy with whom she remained amicable friends; both sons and their spouses, Jason and Jennifer, Jeremy and Jennifer; 8 deeply beloved grandchildren, Ethan, Jack, Elijah, Kai, Oliver, Adelyn, Griffin, and Zachary; 2 sisters and their spouses, Carolyn and Eckhard Clausen, Laurie and William Fluit; nephew Michael Clausen, and nieces Kristen Edds (Clausen) and Heather Fluit; good friends Renee and Gregory Gray, Robert Wollman, and Jennifer Fritzler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthias and Luella Mengenhausen. Memorial service was held on April 7, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Mound www.huberfunerals.com 952-472-1716
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.