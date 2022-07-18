Karen J. Drahos, age 76, of Mayer, MN passed away July 15, 2022 at her residence.
Celebration of Life held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 22, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (301 CR 19) in Excelsior with Rev. Kyle Jackson as officiant. Gathering of family and friends at the church Friday one hour prior to the service. Reception following the service.
Karen will be forever missed by her beloved family: daughter Melissa (Mark) Reimer and son Matthew (Heather) Drahos; grandchildren Charlie, Sam, Jackson, Cate, Summer and Tyler; brother Steve Hendrickson; nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by husband Ronald; parents Donald and Joyce Hendrickson; sister Donna Norland.
She was a kind and loving person who loved her family deeply and cherished her friendships.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
