Julie Paige Barrack, age 63 of Mound, MN is now celebrating her life with our Lord Jesus Christ starting on December 14, 2019. Born November 21, 1956 in Watertown, MN, Julie was kind-hearted, strong, and a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. She was devoted to all her friends and family until the day she passed away. Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard: her father (Jules), and her grandson (Timo). She will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Victoria Beckman (Josh), Ryan and Raju (Tara); her five grandchildren, Alex, Emma, Blake, Miia, and Siena; her siblings Murray, Todd, Ami, Shari; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine sidekick, Otis. Funeral service on Friday, January 10, 2019, at 11 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Located at: 2385 Commerce Blvd in Mound. Visitation one hour prior to service. Reception following the service located at the American Legion from 12-3 pm in Mound, MN.
Julie Paige Barrack
To plant a tree in memory of Julie Barrack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.