Joyce Host, 79, of Cushing, passed away on August 1, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Fr. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Friends may call on the day of the funeral one hour prior to the service at the church. Joyce was born October 16, 1940, in Kennedy, to Ingvald & Lillian (Anderson) Hagen. On February 27, 1960 she married Paul Host at St. Richards Catholic Church in Richfield. Joyce and Paul raised their family in Mound MN, on the west end of Lake Minnetonka. They moved up to Pine Island Lake near Browerville in 1995 where they have enjoyed lake living and sharing good times with friends and family in the area. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; children: Brien and Kristen; siblings: Ivan Hagen, Ronald Hagen, Lorraine Broten, Eldeen Mundy, Patricia Scheid; grandson Dustin Host and great grandson Asher Maetzold. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Paul; children: Cindy (Jeremiah) Staples, Eileen (Kevin) Grady, Michael (Janet) Host, Rob (Jill) Host; grandchildren: Tina Ness, Jessica Personius, Jameson Grady, Jenica Weber, Justine Maetzold, Brandon Host, Collin Host, Kyle Host, Nikki Stoner, Justin Zechmeister; great grandchildren: Lilian ness, Dalaney Ness, Kylee Dressel, Avery Personius, Parker Personius, Charles Grady, Vivian Weber, Vance Weber, Jace Weber, Macie Weber, Leo Maetzold, and Violet Maetzold; siblings: Dwight Hagen & Delmont (Margaret) Hagen. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.