Josie Nickish Ludescher

Born on July 1, 1934 in Mound, MN, and went to be with Jesus on January 4, 2021. Josie lived a long, adventurous, and extremely fulfilling life. She was an unwavering friend to dozens upon dozens of friends across the world. She and her husband, Jim, moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1986. Although her husband passed several years ago, Josie continued to live life to the fullest and never let anything slow her down. She will be missed by all who were lucky and blessed enough to have known her. Josie is survived by her sister and her two daughters, two sons, nine grandchildren and her first great grandbaby on her way in April. Due to Covid 19 and per her wishes, the family will not be having a memorial service. Those that wish to do so, may make donations to the American Diabetes Association.
