Joseph Thomas Jezierski Jr., age 69, of Mound, MN, died peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The visitation will be on Thursday, January 21, 4-7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Casketbearers will be Daniel Peterson, Matthew Miles, John O’Brien, Paul Oare, John Hellweg and Michael Fraser. Burial will be at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Carver. Due to Covid 19, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Memorials may be given to: Mayo Clinic, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Joseph was born August 23, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN, to Joseph and Germaine (Benz) Jezierski, one of three children. He graduated from Minnetonka High School, Minnetonka, MN, in 1970. He then proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1971-1976. Joe then earned two certifications from Hennepin Technical Center after he returned from active duty: 1. Electro-Mechanical Technology and 2. Microprocessor Overview. On June 25, 1977, Joe married Pauline O’Brien at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mound, MN. They had two daughters. He was employed at Honeywell for 20 years as an instructor and traveled the world. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 0398. He was an avid racecar driver in his early years and also was a motorcycle drag racer. He loved fixing cars and motorcycles and music. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond; sister-in-law, Kathleen O’Brien. Survivors include his loving wife, Pauline; daughters, Catherine (Matthew) Miles of Minneapolis, Gwendolyn (Daniel) Peterson of Minneapolis; sister, Jane Kokesh of Norwood Young America; sister-in-law, Mary Jezierski of Chanhassen; 14 nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerald (Lori) O’Brien, Maureen O’Brien, Eileen (Richard) Johnson, Michele (Chip) Lindquist, Yvonne (Karl) Santy, John (Karin) O’Brien. Arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska.
Joseph Thomas Jezierski Jr.
Loving husband, father, brother and uncle
