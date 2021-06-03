Jonathan “Craig” Goodrich, age 71, passed away peacefully of cancer at his home surrounded by family and his best friend. Craig was born on March 17, 1950 in Los Angeles, CA to his mother Rusty Chapman, deceased; father J. Goodrich, deceased. He is survived by his beloved son Jonathan; stepdaughter Amanda Burlingame (Corey); grandchildren Beau and Neeley; Godson Dan Fraher, former wife Karolee Goodrich, and multitudes of friends too numerous to list. Craig attended Loyola High School in Los Angeles and graduated in 1968. After graduation, Craig, his mother, Auntie Marge and Uncle Jack and the Fraher family moved to Minneapolis. Craig said that after the riots in Los Angeles, it was time to leave that state. In Mpls, Craig attended Normandale College and then began his lifelong profession in the flooring business. He found it difficult to retire because of his love of work and the love of socializing with his customers and business associates. Therefore, he never retired. Craig was a person who was known for his caring and service to others. Rotary International (Mound) was his passion. He was also involved with many organizations, working all the while to raise funds and give back to those in need. His love of friends and family was his greatest passion. Memorial Services will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at River Valley Church, 1350 Crossings Blvd, Shakopee, MN. Following the service, there will be a “Celebration of Life” gathering from 2-4 p.m. at Dangerfield’s Restaurant, 1583 First Ave East, Shakopee, MN, as no one loved to party more than our Craig as “He never let the party end.”
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.