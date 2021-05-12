John Mathew Kloss

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7 John Matthew Kloss was called to his heavenly home on April 29, 2021 after an unexpected battle with meningitis. Born on July 16, 1959, John lived in Minnetonka Beach, MN with parents Frank and Edelle Kloss and sister Renee. In 1978, John graduated from Orono High School and later worked at Von Ruden Manufacturing for over 30 years. He met the love of his life, Robbie Lenning, in 1981 and they were married in 1983. John had a kind heart and enjoyed helping others. He had a strong faith in Jesus, was a true patriot, and loved our country. He liked fishing and searching for morel mushrooms and wild asparagus with his cousin and best friend, Tim Grady. John loved nature and spending time in his garden. Every year he canned his famous pickles from the vegetables he grew. Above all else, his greatest pride and joy was his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Robbie Kloss, and their children: Heather Anderson (Jason), Tom Kloss, Joelle Gehle (Lane), Tyler Kloss (Ashlyn); grandchildren: Brinley Anderson (9), Marlie Anderson (5), Hudson Anderson (2), Franklin Kloss (4 months) and newborn Hazel Gehle; sister: Renee Wise (Lance); nieces: Mindy Frost and Amy Nelson (Mark); as well as many friends and relatives. His absence leaves a huge void in the hearts and lives of family and friends. He was loved deeply and will be missed. A Celebration of Life will follow this summer.
