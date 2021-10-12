John "Jack" Louis Eccles

John Louis Eccles Jr., 69, of Mound passed Oct. 7, 2021 following a heart attack.
John John is survived by his partner Donna Duchene, son Ian Eccles, stepchildren Julie Kelly and Stacy Shaninghouse (Ricky), and grandchildren Jakob and Eli Shaninghouse. Additionally survived by siblings RoxAnne Condon, Mike Eccles (Lisa), Dana Eccles (Judy), and Scott Eccles (Robin).
Preceded in death by parents John and Betty Ann Eccles.
Family and close friends celebrated John in an intimate COVID safe gathering. If inclined, please send condolences to: 123 16th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN 55343. No flowers please.
