John “Jack” Charles Kimball, 73, of Mound, MN, passed away in his home surrounded by family on January 20, 2020, after being diagnosed with ALS in July 2019. Jack was born in Fargo, ND, on March 24, 1946. He attended Fargo Central High School where he met the love of his life, Barbara Bjornson. He fondly remembered his “world champion” YMCA basketball team, the Jokers, as well as his 1961 North Dakota state championship cross-country team. Jack graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in electrical engineering and was a proud member of the ATO fraternity. Later, he earned his MBA from the University of Minnesota. After graduating, Jack started his career at Honeywell in the defense division. He soon moved to Advance Circuits, where he spent the rest of his career selling printed circuit boards. In 2000, Jack retired as VP of sales and marketing to spend more time with his family. Jack and Barb got married in 1968 and moved to Enchanted Island on Lake Minnetonka in 1973, where they raised their girls, Kami and Kristin. Jack loved sailing, golfing, sitting on the dock, and having a beer with friends. You could find Captain Jack playing the guitar and singing with gusto at most occasions, whether it be a bonfire, at church, on the beach in the British Virgin Islands, at a school with kids, or on the end of the dock. Jack was actively involved with St. Martin’s Church, teaching Sunday school and confirmation, playing his guitar in services, serving as senior warden, and leading committees. He volunteered with the TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) retreat weekend for 35+ years and loved sharing his faith with youth. Jack was a supportive, encouraging and fiercely proud dad, and a fun-loving grandpa, taking his grandsons to space camp, island exploring and often having ice cream for breakfast. He and Barb were the perfect partners, always having fun together and taking care of one another when they needed it most. He will be remembered for his optimistic attitude, passion for life, knack for turning any event into a party, and gift of finding joy in all things. Jack will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Barb; daughters, Kami (Mike) Nelson and Kristin (Linus) Olson; grandsons, Charlie Nelson, Kristopher Nelson, Griffin Olson and Asher Olson; sister, Susan Beving; brother-in-law, Kris Bjornson; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Jack is preceded in death by his mother, Aileen Kimball Barrow, and his father, Charlie Kimball, who passed away when Jack was 9. A funeral service will be held at St. Martin’s by-the-Lake Church on Saturday, February 8, at 2 p.m. Visitation at St. Martin’s on Friday, February 7, from 4–7 p.m. Memorials preferred to St. Martin’s to be used for an outdoor chapel, called Joy Chapel, which will overlook Lake Minnetonka. Memorials can be sent to the church at 2801 Westwood Road, P.O. Box 38, Minnetonka Beach, MN 55361.
