Joanne Katherine Ashenfelter

Joanne K. Ashenfelter, 67, died peacefully on February 28, 2020, in Spring Park, MN, after a courageous 2-year battle with bile duct cancer. She was surrounded by family as the angels came to carry her soul to her Savior. Joanne was born April 5, 1952, to Edwin and Marcelina (Garbuio) Antosik, in San Mateo, CA. Summers spent at the Lake Tahoe family cabin fostered her lifelong love of swimming and the outdoors. She attended Burlingame High School where she was Peter Panther, the school mascot. Joanne met her husband of 46 years, Timothy P. Ashenfelter at the local Safeway grocery store. They married on September 1, 1973, and later both graduated from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, CA. Joanne is survived by her husband, Tim; son, Paul; daughter, Christine Leinfelder (Andy); son, Tom (Kelly); brother, Michael Antosik (Patrice); and sister, Carol Campbell (Phillip). “Grammy” also left behind her four beautiful grandchildren: Cameron, Eleanor, Millie, and Theodore; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Janice Morley. When Joanne and Tim moved to Mound, MN in April, 1976, she became a Lake Minnetonka girl. Later, their second home on Madeline Island led to endless hours exploring the Apostle Islands on Lake Superior. The couple raised their three children in the Westonka Community and opened their home to countless people who have become lifelong family friends. Joanne enjoyed hosting all types of celebrations and had a more-the-merrier mentality. She was known to many for her famous chocolate chip pancakes and cookies—some of her grandchildren’s favorites. Joanne was a professional Home Economist working first at Pillsbury, then later at General Mills as an independent contractor. She worked in this capacity for over 40 years and was in high demand for her many specialties including developing new products and recipes in test kitchens, supporting the Pillsbury Bake-Offs and traveling the world for food photography and television commercials. Joanne was a woman who was adored by all. She was constantly loved by her family, friends, co-workers and caregivers for her infectious smile, kind heart, endless generosity, positive nature and fun sense of humor. She faced the devastating news of her cancer diagnosis with grace, courage and optimism. Joanne was an inspiration to everyone she came in contact with and felt so blessed with the life she lived. Joanne will be deeply missed by those who knew her, but her wonderful spirit will live on forever. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in the MacMillan Auditorium, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, MN 55318. A Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. with the Service starting at 2:30 p.m. Donations can be made to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund (https://childrenscancer.org/). Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Mound Chapel 952-472-1716 www.huberfunerals.com
Service information
May 29
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:30PM-2:30PM
1:30PM-2:30PM
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
3675 Arboretum Drive
CHANHASSEN, MN 55318
3675 Arboretum Drive
CHANHASSEN, MN 55318
Guaranteed delivery before Joanne's Visitation begins.
May 29
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
3675 Arboretum Drive
CHANHASSEN, MN 55318
3675 Arboretum Drive
CHANHASSEN, MN 55318
Guaranteed delivery before Joanne's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.