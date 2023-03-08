Joanne Claire Brandt

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joanne was born on March 19, 1942 in Painesville, Ohio, and passed into the arms of Jesus on March 5, 2023 in Mound, Minnesota, after a seven-year struggle with dementia.
Joanne (Zsa-Zsa, Gma, GGma) was a kind, fun-loving woman, who loved to garden, shop with her daughters and granddaughters, and care for her family. After retiring from General Mills and the City of Minnetonka Beach, she was active in her community and church, volunteering for all sorts of jobs from shelving books at the library to pulling weeds in the church gardens. She was Hungarian and loved any Hungarian pastry, bread or noodle. As she declined in health, she showed her sweetness with smiles, bright eyes and hand holds.
We would like to thank the Park Nicollet Hospice team for their kind and tender care, as well as her husband Doug (Gpa, GGpa) of 56 years, who loved and cared for her until the end with all of his heart. We also thank the Lord for sustaining us in this journey. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28
Joanne leaves behind Doug; her daughter Kim (Dave) Sumners; son Erik (Rhonda) Brandt; grandchildren Allison (Dan), Zachary, Maddison, Ethan and Owen; great grandchildren Blakely and Tate; as well as her sister Elizabeth (Joe) Lesiacsek; plus many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westonka Food Shelf or WeCan Mound are appreciated.
Memorial service 11 AM Friday, March 17 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2451 Fairview Lane, Mound with visitation starting at 10 AM. Private interment.
