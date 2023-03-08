Joanne Claire Brandt

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joanne was born on March 19, 1942 in Painesville, Ohio, and passed into the arms of Jesus on March 5, 2023 in Mound, Minnesota, after a seven-year struggle with dementia.

Joanne (Zsa-Zsa, Gma, GGma) was a kind, fun-loving woman, who loved to garden, shop with her daughters and granddaughters, and care for her family. After retiring from General Mills and the City of Minnetonka Beach, she was active in her community and church, volunteering for all sorts of jobs from shelving books at the library to pulling weeds in the church gardens. She was Hungarian and loved any Hungarian pastry, bread or noodle. As she declined in health, she showed her sweetness with smiles, bright eyes and hand holds.

