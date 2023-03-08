Joan K. Wolfe, age 80, of Orono, MN passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2023 after a short illness.
Joan was born August 7, 1942 in New Ulm, MN then grew up in Sleepy Eye, MN. After graduating from the University of Minnesota's Dental Hygiene program, she worked as a dental hygienist for ~30 years.
In the mid-1970's, Joan started what would later become Gallery Navarre, igniting in her a passion for Lake Minnetonka-related art, history and the people who make it.
Joan enjoyed learning, wildflowers, golfing and sailing Lake Superior with family and friends for nearly 50 years. She treasured her time and adventures with family, especially her grandson, Hunter.
Joan is preceded in death by parents Wilfred and Nora Vogel and survived by husband C. William "Bill" Wolfe, daughter Wendy Wolfe Leier (Tim Leier), grandson Hunter Wolfe Leier, siblings David Vogel (estranged), Barbara Shemon and Brian Vogel, and more friends than one can count.
Joan will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Please send any memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Navarre, MN. A public celebration of Joan's life will be held on June 4, 2023. Please visit our celebration website: tinyurl.com/rememberjkw for details.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.