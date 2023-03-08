Joan K. Wolfe, age 80, of Orono, MN passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2023 after a short illness.

Joan was born August 7, 1942 in New Ulm, MN then grew up in Sleepy Eye, MN. After graduating from the University of Minnesota's Dental Hygiene program, she worked as a dental hygienist for ~30 years.

