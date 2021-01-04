Joan Ellen Helland (nee Kersten) of Maple Plain, formerly of Mound, born June 8, 1940, passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2020 from complications due to Covid 19 at the age of 80, with family by her side. Joan worked at Reed & Pond, Ltd for 19 years before leaving to work at Carlson Co. A woman of the strongest faith, she was rebaptized Aug. 18, 2013. Her goodbyes to us always included “I love you, but Jesus loves you more.” Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Walter Helland and her sister Carol Applin. Survived by her three children Julie Scarlett, Steve Helland (Pam), and Lori Falness (Mike); sister Lois Robinson (Mike); grandkids Ty, Emily, Brandon, Justin, Kristine, Stewart and Jade; brother-in-law Jerry Applin; nieces Tammy Packard and Amy Simpson and countless friends. Our family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Haven Homes for their compassionate care of our mother. Service will be Jan. 9, 2021, at Maple Plain Community Church, 1815 Budd Ave. N., Maple Plain, MN 55359. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m., on-line streaming available.
