Jerome Matthew Kortuem, 82 of Fayetteville, Arkansas passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. He was born July 9, 1938 in Mankato, Minnesota to Matthew and Helen Beihn Kortuem. Cmdr. Kortuem had a very distinguished military career and he earned numerous medals and awards including the Air Medal gold star, multiple Navy Commendation medals as well as the Navy Achievement Medal bronze star. Cmdr. Kortuem was one of a very select group that hunted and destroyed Vietnamese Surface-to-Air-Missiles putting himself in grave danger but undoubtedly saving many other pilot’s lives. After his military service, Jerome focused on his sales career in lawn and construction equipment. Jerome’s passions after retiring were flying personal aircraft, studying his Bible, enjoying a good meal with family, friends and fellow veterans and most importantly spending time with his grandsons. He was preceded in death by one brother, Pat Kortuem; one sister, Phyllis Kortuem and Kristy’s mother, Ellayne Kortuem. Survivors include one daughter, Kristy Hunter and husband Justin of Rogers, Arkansas; two grandsons, Stevens and Stiles Hunter both of Rogers; two brothers, Dick Kortuem of Winnebago, Minnesota and Ray Kortuem of Two Harbors, Minnesota and one sister, Dorothy Stoeber of Pipestone, Minnesota. Graveside services with military honors were Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Fayetteville National Cemetery with Pastor Chris Miller officiating. No visitation was planned. Online condolences may be left at www.siscofuneral.com.
