Jennifer Lynn Groat

Jennifer Lynn Groat died overlooking her gardens and Lake Minnetonka with her family by her side on August 6, 2022.

She was 68 years old and left her loving husband Ronald of nearly 47 years, her three children, Allisun Grandy (Brandt), Ron Groat (Hilary), and Tony Groat (Amy), and her ten grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "G" (Jack Clemons, Kate Clemons, RJ Groat, Calvin Groat, Annie Groat, Shelby Groat, Emma Groat, Jason Groat, Finn Grandy and Mae Grandy). She is also survived by her mother Dolores McCalla, her brother Joel Klucas, in-laws Jerry Groat (Mary) and Valaurie Trumm (Greg).

