Jean (Edith) Dolan

Edith Jean Dolan, age 92, previously of Mound, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at BSW Centennial Hospital in Frisco, TX. Jean was born on August 6, 1927, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. She attended public schools in Saskatchewan and graduated with a nursing degree from City Hospital of Saskatoon in 1948. She continued with her nursing vocation for 43 years, retiring in 1992. In 1949, she married the love of her life, Gordon Ross Dolan, and shortly thereafter, they moved to the United States and became naturalized US citizens in 1957. Jean was a devoted member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Mound for over 40 years. She and Gordon loved to square dance and travelled the US attending square dancing conventions. They also loved to travel and visited Australia, New Zealand, China, Israel, Egypt, England, Ireland, Austria, Italy, France, and Switzerland. Their biggest love was their four children and their families who they spoke to frequently and visited several times a year. Jean is preceded in death by her loving husband, Gordon, of 66 years, and her brother Ernest Weir Gardiner. Jean is survived by her four children, Stanley, Carol, Gary, and Grant; 12 grandchildren, Jaime, Lori, Bryce, Ben, Kelly, Cristin, Caitlin, Erin, Jeff, Aaron, Rian and Jenifer; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Sophia, Camden, Rileigh, Jack, Clark, Clara, Riley, Ailey, Liam, Rodian, and Eli. A private family interment will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. If you wish, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association MNND Chapter.
