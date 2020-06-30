Jayne Marie Paasch

Jayne M. age 75 of Wayzata. Preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents, Arthur Sampson and M. Lorraine Jackson. Survived by children, Diana (Rich) Borg, Jess (Tony) Cheney; grandchildren, Tim (Jessie) Borg, Larissa (Austin) Kurth, Mackenzie & Jaxson Cheney; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Sophia Borg, and Ivy Rose Kurth; siblings, Patty Starks, Rick (Carol) Jackson, Beth (Mike) Holida and many nieces and nephews. Mom worked at Anthony's Floral for many years. She loved to garden; she loved animals & was kind of a zookeeper. She raised animals of all types; raccoons, skunks, birds (Bronco), cats and so on. But she loved her dogs most of all. They were her world. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to ASPCA. Visitation is Monday, 9-10:30 AM at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie. Private family inurnment at Ft Snelling National Cemetery. Huber Funerals & Cremation Services, Eden Prairie 952-949-4970 www.huberfunerals.com
