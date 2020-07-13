Janice M. and Ronald J. Eikanas of Mound, Minnesota passed away three years apart. Both were from Langford, South Dakota. Ronald was preceded in death by mother Karina, father Adolph and 11 siblings. Janice preceded in death by mother Esther, father Marcus and six siblings. Survived by sister Barbara (Russ) Huber and brother Kenneth Holler, Loving sons Brian (Stephanie) and Brent. Ronald served as a Corporal in the US Army, he was Head of Maintenance and retired from Tonka Toys. Janice worked many years in banking as a Bank Officer. A private funeral is scheduled at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Navarre, Minnesota on July 18 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
