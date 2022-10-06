James "Jim" Terrance Wilson

James Terrance Wilson, age 70, of Excelsior passed away on October 3, 2022 after a brief illness.
Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Neal Wilson.
Survived by the love of his life, Julie; daughter, Allie; sisters, Carol "Kelly" (Jon), Connie (Mark), Beth (Prakash); several nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends.
Jim's first passion was his family. Everything he did was to provide for their future and to make their lives easier. He accomplished this goal and had decided to retire just the week before his death. His second passion was his business. He was a self-employed CPA for over forty years with customers from all over the country. His charm, easy going manner and his smarts drew people in. He was generous to a fault and gave more of himself than he probably had to give. He touched many lives over the years and will be truly missed. He was a Veteran, avid golfer, football fan and a lifetime member of the breakfast club.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, October 21st from 4-6 PM at the Mound American Legion Post 398, 2333 Wilshire Blvd.
