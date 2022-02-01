James "Jim" Paul Taylor

James Paul Taylor, 75, of Minnetrista, MN, passed away on January 22, 2022 after a long battle with stage 4 heart failure.
Jim was born on April 16, 1946 to Paul Revere Taylor and Evelyn Dorothea Taylor in Minneapolis, MN. After graduating from Unity High School Balsam Lake, WI in 1965, he went on to study mechanical design drafting in Rice Lake, WI.
After graduation, he joined the US Navy in 1967 and served for 4 years. After he was honorably discharged from the US Navy, Jim furthered his technical education at Dunwoody Technical College in Minneapolis, MN. In 1978, Jim spent just over a year assigned to a missionary station on the Ivory Coast in Africa. Jim spent 10 years at Rebers Construction before he formed his own company, Taylor Made Carpentry in 1986, and later went on to acquire Stairbuilders Inc. Jim was president of Stairbuilders Inc. and was responsible for providing customers with high quality, hand crafted staircases for the best part of the next 3 decades until he retired.
James married Martha Caroline Noordmans on October 2, 1982, and went on to raise three wonderful children, Travis, Brittany and Jordan. Jim and Marty also fostered 49 babies over a 20 year period.
Jim loved the water and spent many happy days swimming, boating, sailing and waterskiing. He used his craft to build homes and staircases for friends, clients, and to help others on missionary trips in Papua New Guinea and Honduras. As a young man, he even built a 5 story tree house. Jim had a great sense of humor and passion for life.
Anyone who knew Jim knew he was a proud and loving father and husband, a man of faith and one that did so much for others.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father Evelyn and Paul and brother Dennis Taylor.
Jim was survived by his wife Marty; children Travis, Brittany and Jordan; and his sisters Judy, Sandy and Barb.
