Jack B. and Lenyne (Herman) Veach

Jack Benjamin, age 86, formerly of Maple Plain, MN and Wickenburg, AZ passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 at Harrison Bay Senior Living, Mound, MN. Jack was born in South Shore, KY. Jack was part owner of Nationwide Carriers, Maple Plain, MN along with his two brothers. The business thrived until it was sold in 1984. Jack was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed going to Wollaston Lake Lodge in Canada to hunt big northern pike with his son and grandson. He loved bass and walleye fishing with his friends in Minnesota and Arizona. Jack loved gospel music and took up playing the banjo after he retired. His father took up the guitar and they played bluegrass gospel music at senior communities throughout Arizona. Lenyne (Neen), age 85, formerly of Maple Plain, MN and Wickenburg, AZ passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 at Harrison Bay Senior Living, Mound MN. Lenyne was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ. She was a devoted daughter, wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting and cooking. She will be remembered for her amazing tacos and biscuits and gravy. She also enjoyed occasionally out-fishing Jack. Jack and Lenyne were married for 65 years. Together they enjoyed traveling the country in their RV to visit family and friends, stopping at casinos along the way. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends on their houseboat on Lake Powell. They are survived by children Julie Madsen and Jack R. Veach (Jeri); grandchildren, Jody (Brian) Hann, Dustin Veach (Elaine Spencer), Jocelyn (Lalo) Veach, Benjamin (Maria) Veach, Joanna (Nick) Tilli, Jennifer (Oliver) Alexander; great-grandchildren, Regina, Elijah, Theodore, Sam, Benjamin, Renata, Javier, Brian, Vaughn and Dylan; great-great grandson, Brian; Jack’s siblings, Betty Marshburn, Joe (Phyllis) Veach, Brenda (Mike) Berman, Lois (Bob) Hill, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jack and Lenyne are preceded in death by son, Jim Veach; great-granddaughter, Brianna Lenyne King; Jack’s brother and sisters, Bill Veach, Sandy Atherton, Barbara Cox and Marilyn Laird. We will miss you both so much but are comforted in knowing you are together and no longer in pain. It’s a perfect ending to their 65 years together. Celebration of Life on Wednesday, March 18th, 2-4 p.m. at Harrison Bay Senior Living Community Room, 1861 Commerce Blvd., Mound. Service at 3 p.m. Huber Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Mound, www.huberfunerals.com, 952-472-1716
