In Loving Memory Valerie Langley

Valerie, Val to many, was a lifetime resident of Mound. She was known for always lending a helping hand, her big heart and beautiful singing voice. Although she is gone, she imprinted every soul she encountered and will never be forgotten as she rests peacefully with our Lord. Valerie is survived by her children, Brian, Jimmy, Natasha and Natalie; her grandchildren, Alexa, Anthony, Jericho, AnaBella; her siblings, Barbara Mae Langley and Marty (Heidi) Langley. Preceded in death by her parents Gerald (Al) Langley, Barbara Anne Langley and also brother Jerry Langley. Memorials and cards preferred: Valerie Langley, C/O Martin Langley, 9096 Briarglen Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347
