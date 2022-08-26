Ilene Adeline Kolstad ("Sis" Socher), age 97, longtime resident of Maple Plain and Lyndale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born on December 29, 1924 to Sally Gallus and Gehrman Socher in Franklin Township, Minnesota.
Sis was a longtime waitress at the Minnetonka Mist and Surfside. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ilene was a no nonsense, hardworking, strong woman. She was independent and possessed a sharp wit.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sally Gallus and Gehrman Socher; nine siblings Ambrose Socher, Dorothy Czech, Lucille Kusha, Cecelia Florek, Leona Yantes, Aloys, Alex, Clarence, and Leo Socher.
Survived by her children Sandy Ahlstrom, Bruce, Wes (Marlys Elsen), Tom, Penny and Cheryl Kolstad; grandchildren Cari Ahlstrom (Paul Berg), Jamie Kolstad (Chris Laughlin), Raleigh and Michael Kolstad, Andy (Venera) Anderson and Travis (Nicte) Anderson, Amber Ganzel, Carson, Charlie and Paris Kolstad; great grandchildren Ethan and Jenna Laughlin, Alian, Ximena, Sebastian and Nicholas Anderson, Adriana Anderson, Nohea and Ramona Ganzel; sister-in-law Merrilla Socher; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of the Christian Burial held at 11AM on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at St Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, St. Peter's campus, Delano, MN. Visitation held from 9-10:45 at the Iten Funeral Home in Delano prior to leaving for mass. Luncheon held following the Mass in Hanzel Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church (401 N River St.) in Delano, MN. Private family inurnment at a later date.
Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, MN.
