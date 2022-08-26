Ilene Adeline Kolstad

Ilene Adeline Kolstad ("Sis" Socher), age 97, longtime resident of Maple Plain and Lyndale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born on December 29, 1924 to Sally Gallus and Gehrman Socher in Franklin Township, Minnesota.

Sis was a longtime waitress at the Minnetonka Mist and Surfside. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ilene was a no nonsense, hardworking, strong woman. She was independent and possessed a sharp wit.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.