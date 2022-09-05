Herbert Bunting

Herbert J. Bunting, age 89, of Independence, passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2022.

Herb was born in Independence, MN, oldest son to James and Cora Bunting. He graduated from Mound High School in 1951. He married his sweetheart and classmate, Priscilla Higus, in 1952. Herb built a thriving dry-cleaning business in the Lake Minnetonka area. He loved to garden and share his produce with his many customers. Church attendance, visiting with friends/family and caring for his animals were also his passion. He loved life and always took opportunities to make others smile.

