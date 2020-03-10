Heather M. Rose, age 35 of Mound, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Mound, MN. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Heather loved being around her family and friends. She liked loud surroundings and lots of interaction. She liked to go on walks outside, play peek-a-boo, listen to music and lots of attention. She always had big smiles and big laughs. She was a very special girl who was loved by all. Heather is preceded in death by her grandparents Brian Rose and Raymond and Dianne Frederickson. Heather is survived by her loving family: parents Patrick Rose and Shelley (Darryl) Frederickson; sisters Jessica Rose, Alyssa (Ryan) Hooper and Molly Rose; brothers Lawrence Frederickson, Ryan Frederickson and Charlie Rose; niece and nephew Zoey and Zaiden Hooper; grandparents David Hiltsley, Sharon and Jerry Burell, Rosie and Owen Fuglseth; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.