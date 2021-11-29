Gregory John Ward, Sr., 74, of Montrose, MN, formerly of Mound, MN, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. He was born on March 8, 1947.
He is survived by his son Greg Ward II (Leah) and three granddaughters, Dakota, Cheyenne, and Aspen; along with sisters Pat Kuntz and Sharon Landsman (Brad). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Charles and Olga "Pete" Ward, brothers Bob and Roger Ward, and brother-in-law Alfred Kuntz.
A graveside service at Fort Snelling will be held for family at a later date.
