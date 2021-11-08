Grant P. Kusske

Grant Paul Kusske, age 55, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away surrounded by family, November 4, 2021, due to complications from ALS.
Grant was born November 25, 1965 in Watertown, MN. He grew up in Long Lake, MN and graduated from Orono Senior High School in 1984. Grant will be missed by so many people that loved and respected him.
Up until his ALS diagnosis on August 8, 2019, Grant was an Auto Body Technician and Mechanic for most of his adult life. He worked at Straight-Line Auto Body in Hamel for 25 years, and then started his own business doing work from home for Crow River Harley Davidson in Delano, MN, Hamel Power in Hamel, MN, and Bob's Repair in Mayer, MN. Grant served for the Mayer Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT for nine years. He enjoyed snowmobiling and his trips to the mountains, NASCAR, drag racing, truck pulls; anything that had to do with cars and trucks.
Grant was preceded in death by his mother and father Pam and Harold Kusske, his brother Bryce Glenn, and his grandparents Harold and Millie Kusske and Glenn and Vivian Carlson.
Grant is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Roxanne; his daughter Brittani, son-in-law Shaun, and his three beautiful grandchildren Harley, Finn and Owyn. They will miss their "Grampy" so much, as they were a big part of his life before ALS; whether it be listening to music, wrestling on the floor, playing computer games, or just cuddling in his chair. Grant is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Tammy and Danny Hebeisen; brother and sister-in-law Bart Kusske and Julie Maas-Kusske; Hall brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Tom and Judy, Steve and Vickie, Greg and Annette, and Dan; nieces Amber, Megan, Jessica and Jennifer; nephews Andy, Tyler, Jake, Matthew, Adam, Jacob, Jordan and Andrew; as well as 10 great nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life open house will be held at the Mayer Community Center on Saturday, November 27th, from 1:00 to 4:00pm with a short program at 3pm.
Grant's family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Ridgeview Hospice and Homecare for their care and compassion. As well as a loving thank you to family and friends for everything you've done for us during Grant's struggle with ALS; you know who you are (too many to list).
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.