Gary W. Theis passed away at the age of 67, on December 29, 2019. He is survived by wife Valerie; sister, Jyneal & Dick; brother, Tim; daughter, Bree Robyn; stepchildren, Jeff and Liz Peterson, Terry and Joyce Peterson, Micheal and Jackie Peterson, and Robin and Dave Durkin, 16 granchildren, 9 great grandchildren, plus many more relatives and friends. Gary retired from Ford after 30 years as an Electronic Diagnostic Engineer. He loved anything that said Ford. His favorite place to be was at the cabin in Wisconsin. He will be missed by so many. A special Thank You to Robin, Willa, Dave and little Dave for your help. Celebration of Life April 4, 2020 at American Legion in Mound, April 4, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.