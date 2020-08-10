Gary Robert Kluckman passed away peacefully at home August 5, 2020. He was 61. Gary graduated in 1977 from Armstrong High School and continued his studies at St. Cloud State, where he met his future wife, Rosemary. Gary and Rose recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, at home in Mound. Gary and Rose have one son, Michael. Gary was immensely proud of his son Mike, whom he deeply loved. Together, they spent summers camping and traveling in their RV, visiting all 48 contiguous states. Gary loved the outdoors and nature. He is survived by wife Rosemary (Meeks) and son Michael; mother, Martha (Marty) and step-father Lee Aretz, sisters DiAnn (Kenny) Bednarchuk, Beth Benge, and Mary Bowar; mother-in-law Betty Meeks, brothers-in-law Bob and Annette Meeks, Jack and Annette Meeks; and many beloved nieces and nephews; best friend Mark Koehn and many other friends and relatives. Preceded in death by father Dale Kluckman, father-in-law Eugene Meeks, brother-in-law Ron (Mary) Meeks, special “aunt” Viv Gullet. Funeral will be August 14th at 10 am at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, New Hope. All are welcome but masks required. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a visitation or luncheon. Family will gather at 9:30 outside the church for visitation. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Mound Chapel 952-472-1716 www.huberfunerals.com
