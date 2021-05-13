Gary Clarke Stearns

Gary Stearns passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 7, 2021. He was 83 years old. Gary was born in Minneapolis and was the eldest of six brothers. He alternated living in Minnesota and California throughout his life, spending the last twenty years in Mound, which had been home for much of his childhood. Gary was a wallpaper hanger and house painter; trades he learned from his father. He was also an avid chess player for much of his life and had a circle of friends he met when playing and participating in tournaments with whom he remained close. Gary enjoyed good food, good drink, and pedaling around town visiting his many friends and acquaintances. The outdoors and music (particularly the blues) were where he found a sense of peace and connection. Gary was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend; he is remembered, loved, and missed. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Mound, www.huberfunerals.com, 952-472-1716
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.