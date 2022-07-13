Garry G. Blatzheim of Shakopee, MN passed away on July 9, 2022 at the age of 78.
He is survived by his daughter, Becki (Nate) Harrell; son, Adam Blatzheim; grandchildren, Liam, Stellan, Nico, and Lucy; twin sister, Sharry Oldenburg; sister, Mary (Dale) Shearer; grand-dogs, Jake and Sammy.
Garry was born in Alameda, CA, served in the U.S. Army, and graduated from Northern State college in Aberdeen, SD. While in college, he worked on his sister's farm and developed a love for animals and farm life. He was a proud member of the Rodeo Club and traveled to see many Rodeo Finals over the years. Garry founded Blatzheim Industries, a materials handling company, and served as CEO for over 40 years. Many of his customers became lifelong friends and he knew all their phone numbers by heart. Garry enjoyed hunting and fishing, adored his dogs, and loved spending time with his grandchildren, supporting their interests and cheering them on.
He will be deeply missed by many.
Private family graveside services with full military honors will be held at Mound Union Cemetery.
