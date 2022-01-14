Franni "Linn" Hammerlund (Pilcher)

Linn Hammerlund, 81, of Independence, passed over on January 11, 2022. She died in her own bed surrounded by her children and pets as the sun set on her beautiful farm.
Born Franni Linn Preble Pilcher on October 22, 1940 to parents Anne Amelia (Johnson) and Franklin Preble Pilcher. Linn looked forward to reuniting with her parents, sister Sharon Anne and especially her very beloved husband, Albert William Hammerlund and youngest son, Aaron Franklin.
Linn received her degrees from the University of Minnesota as a dental hygienist and later as a chemical dependency counselor. With her husband Bill, Linn helped found four churches, numerous Bible studies and a family gospel band.
Linn was a poet, shepherd, equestrian, world-traveler and avid Bible scholar. Known for her fabulous cooking, hospitality and love of the natural world and its Creator.
She leaves behind three granddaughters and six grandsons as well as her four living children: Laura Linn Hammerlund, Matthew William Hammerlund, Anne Elizabeth Ludgate and Christina Sunday Wagner.
May the Circle be unbroken in the sky Lord, in the sky!
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.