Florence "Bee" Ann Ellingson (nee Erickson) of Kissimmee, FL formerly Mound, MN, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2022.
Born July 17, 1934 in Durand, WI, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Louise Erickson. The second of four children, Bee enjoyed growing up on the family farm and joining her father for the daily milk deliveries.
A precocious child, she grew up in Durand and after high school decided to move to California, taking a job at Bank of America while staying with her aunt and uncle.
Returning to the Twin Cities in the mid 1950s, Bee worked as a switchboard operator and later took the same position with Liberty Mutual where she met her future husband, Donald Ellingson. Donald and Bee were married on December 8, 1960 in Sioux City, IA. They began raising their family in Prescott, WI with the birth of their first three sons, Eric, Joseph and Kirby. In 1963, the family moved to Mound, MN adding another son, Martin in 1965. Island Park in Mound would be the family home for the next 54 years until a move to Buffalo Lake, MN in 2017.
In 1974, Bee reentered the workforce taking a position at Tonka Toys. She worked in various departments within the company until Tonka relocated to Mexico in 1982. Following Tonka Toys, Bee worked for Washington Scientific for several years before semi-retirement. During this period, she worked at the local grocery store and also sold pull tabs at the VFW.
Bee enjoyed family, friends, laughter, cold beer and winters in Florida.
In addition to her parents, Bee was preceded in death by her husband Donald, older sister May and youngest son Martin Thomas.
Bee is survived by sons Eric, Joseph and Kirby; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Durand, WI on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1pm with a reception following at Durand Brewery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.