Everett E. Johnson

Everett Eugene Johnson, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Waconia, MN with his family at his side on April 21, 2023, after a 9- 1/2 year battle with cancer.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Everett's wonderful life is planned for June 10, 2023 from 1:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. at the Cologne Community Center (1211 Village Pkwy, Cologne, MN 55322). We look forward to seeing everybody who knew and loved Everett at the celebration!

