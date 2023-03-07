Eldo Schmidt

Eldo L. Schmidt, 92, of Baxter, passed away with his daughters by his side and music in his heart on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Eldo's Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. Family and friends are invited to gather Friday evening (March 31) from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. And remember - it wouldn't be a Schmidt get-together if there wasn't food, fellowship, and laughter, so please stay after the service for a luncheon on Eldo's honor.

